Flamengo and Cruzeiro Lead Brazilian Serie A Standings After Sunday’s Matches



Namibia: Namibia has reiterated its commitment to regional peace and security at the recently concluded Southern African Development Community (SADC) 27th Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the meeting held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 21 to 25 July, addressed a range of security challenges facing the SADC region, with particular focus on the deteriorating situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.





International Relations and Trade Minister, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, who represented Namibia at the meeting, emphasized that while SADC does not rank conflicts in order of priority, it remains committed to responding to any situation that threatens regional stability.





Minister Ashipala-Musavyi noted that Namibia, though not a troop-contributing country to the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), played a key diplomatic role in peace efforts. She affirmed Namibia’s pivotal role in SADC’s defence and security frameworks, particularly in implementing resolutions and honoring statutory obligations.





The absence of peace, Ashipala-Musavyi stressed, hampers progress toward regional integration, trade, industrialization, infrastructure, and economic development. She also declared Namibia’s support for the launch of the Southern Africa Women Mediators Network, highlighting its significance given the approaching 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 in 2025.





Namibia called on all SADC member states to participate in the planned commemorative event set for October 2025 in Windhoek. The minister emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts by peaceful means to ensure long-lasting peace, and supported the inclusion and engagement of all parties and stakeholders, including women, in peace processes.





Additionally, Namibia raised concerns over increased transnational crimes such as human trafficking and called for the immediate operationalization of the SADC Protocol on Trafficking in Persons. The meeting also endorsed a new Memorandum of Understanding between SADC and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, reflecting support and solidarity with the People of Western Sahara in their quest for independence.

