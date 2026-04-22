Namibia to Host Second EU Business Forum to Bolster Strategic Trade Partnerships

Windhoek: The Ministry of International Relations and Trade (MIRT) has announced that Namibia will host the second Namibia-European Union (EU) Business Forum from 11 to 13 May 2026 in Windhoek. The forum aims to enhance trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between Namibia and the EU.According to Namibia Press Agency, the announcement was made during a media conference attended by government officials, diplomats, and members of the media. Acting Deputy Executive Director at the MIRT, Asser Nashikaku, stated that the forum builds on the inaugural event held in Brussels in 2023 and will focus on advancing economic cooperation. Nashikaku emphasized that this business forum will be a significant step in strengthening Namibia's strategic partnership with the European Union, particularly in trade and investment.The forum, themed 'Towards Stronger, Greener and More Diversified Economies: Catalysing Business and Trade Opportunities Between the EU and Namibia,' is expected to attract approximately 400 parti cipants. These will include government representatives, private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers from both regions. Key sectors to be highlighted include renewable energy, sustainable raw materials, agribusiness, automotive industries, and creative sectors.EU Ambassador to Namibia, Ana Beatriz Martins, noted that the forum reflects growing cooperation between the two partners, especially in green industrialization. She highlighted that the partnership is anchored on the Strategic Partnership on Green Hydrogen and Critical Raw Materials, aimed at unlocking investment to support Namibia's industrial development. Martins mentioned that up to 20 billion Euros could be leveraged in private investment through targeted funding under the Global Gateway initiative.The event will feature masterclasses, high-level discussions, and presentations of about 30 bankable Namibian projects to potential investors. These efforts aim to bridge the gap between opportunity and financing. The forum is expected to be a ttended by senior government leaders, including Vice President Lucia Witbooi, as well as an EU Commissioner and international delegations.Martins added that the forum will serve as a catalyst for partnerships, investment flows, and private sector collaboration, while positioning Namibia as a key hub for green energy and regional trade.