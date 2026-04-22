SDFN Receives N.dollar Three Million From Corporate Entities

Windhoek: First National Bank of Namibia (FNB), in partnership with the Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement, announced their re-commitment of N.dollars three million each to the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN).

According to Namibia Press Agency, FNB Namibia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Philip Chapman, stated that the financial contribution to the Federation is critical as it allows the bank to be part of a meaningful and sustainable solution that directly improves lives. Chapman emphasized the importance of partnerships in offering accessible banking solutions and affordable housing finance.

CEO of the Pupkewitz Foundation, Meryl Barry, highlighted that the renewal of the partnership reflects continuity and a shared commitment to community-led, sustainable housing solutions. Barry stressed the need for a coordinated effort among government, organised communities, civil society, and responsible private sector partners to address Namibia's housing backlog.

Hans-Wilhelm Schtte, CEO of Ohorongo Cement, noted that the N.dollars three million collective contribution represents an investment not only in funds but also in dignity and opportunity. Schtte praised the members of the federation for their discipline, organization, and determination in building, often under challenging circumstances.

Minister of Urban and Rural Development James Sankwasa, in a speech delivered on his behalf, commended the entities for assisting and complementing government efforts to provide housing. Sankwasa expressed gratitude for the corporate support in ensuring that citizens live in decent housing structures.

The three entities celebrated their 10th anniversary with the SDFN, spanning from 2016 to 2025, during which 533 houses valued at N.dollars 26.5 million were built. Plans are underway to construct another 60 houses by 2026 in Karasburg, Oshakati, and Otjinene.