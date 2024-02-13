Namibian fashion designer praises late Geingob’s iconic style

WINDHOEK, 13 FEB (NAMPA) - The late President Hage Geingob was not only renowned for his leadership but also his impeccable sense of style. His attire, carefully chosen for every occasion, whether domestic or international, left a lasting impression on many, including local fashion designers who admired his fashion sense. Namibian fashion designer, Melisa Poulton shared her insights on Geingob's iconic style and the impact it had on the fashion scene in the country, saying: 'He was a true style icon. His choice of clothing always exuded confidence and sophistication. His preference for tailored suits, often accessorised with vibrant Namibian fabrics such as Oshiwambo-inspired patterns or the bold colours of the Damara/Nama people, became a signature of his style.' She added that Geingob's attention to detail, from perfectly coordinated ties to polished shoes, set a high standard for sartorial elegance, saying that he understood the power of clothing as a form of self-expression and representation. She sai d that his attire conveyed a sense of pride in Namibian culture while embracing global fashion influences and was a testament to his ability to bridge traditional and contemporary aesthetics. Poulton stated that if she had been accorded the opportunity to design or style the late president, she would have jumped at the chance since that is what she has strived for her entire career. Whether attending official State functions or representing Namibia on the international stage, President Geingob's wardrobe choice was always meticulously curated, reflecting his status and the value of the nation. 'As Namibia mourns the loss of President Hage Geingob, his legacy lives on not only in his contributions to the country but also in the enduring influence of his distinguished style. Fashion designers and enthusiasts alike will continue to draw inspiration from his timeless elegance and commitment to representing Namibia with grace and dignity on the global stage,' Poulton noted. Source: The Namibia Press Agency