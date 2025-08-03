Flamengo and Cruzeiro Lead Brazilian Serie A Standings After Sunday’s Matches



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibians to rally behind Namibia’s senior national football team, the Brave Warriors, so that they can realise their dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Namibia, which has never qualified for the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cup, is currently ranked second in Group H with 12 points, four points behind group leader Tunisia, which has 16 points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the 23rd edition of the tournament and will for the first time feature 48 teams, hosted across three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Speaking during the Brave Warriors World Cup Campaign fundraising gala dinner held in the capital on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the importance of supporting the national football team, saying: ‘This is not solely because football is the biggest sport in our country, commanding the largest following and inspiring many young Namibians. It is because participation in the FIFA World Cup is the ultimate measure of a country’s footballing skill on the international stage.’





Nandi-Ndaitwah also added that qualifying for the World Cup represents the pinnacle of achievement and that Namibia’s Brave Warriors belong there. ‘The Brave Warriors’ coaches and players, I wish you all the very best with your preparations. Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to us all. Go forth and make us proud,’ the Namibian Leader said while calling on the corporate world and Namibians to continue offering their invaluable support to the national team, as their ongoing commitment is crucial in turning the Brave Warriors’ dream into a glorious reality.





Namibia has four matches remaining in their World Cup campaign, with upcoming fixtures scheduled for 01 and 08 September 2025, against Malawi and So Tom© and Pr­ncipe, respectively, in Francistown, Botswana.

