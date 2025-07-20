Sao Paulo and Mirassol Secure Victories in Brazil’s Serie A Championship



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has announced that senior government officials, including politicians, will be expected to use public healthcare facilities for their medical needs. Addressing civil servants on Friday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said it is not equitable for government employees to receive medical aid but continue to seek private healthcare services, while public facilities remain underutilised.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized that all civil servants, especially those in senior positions, must shift towards utilizing state health facilities. She highlighted the discrepancy between receiving government-funded medical aid and opting for private healthcare, suggesting that it undermines the public healthcare system. ‘All of us as civil servants, we are all pushing for medical aid. And then we go for private practice. We don’t use the state facilities,’ she said.





Nandi-Ndaitwah outlined that the initiative will start with senior civil servants and politicians. While the government medical aid will still be available, the expectation is for public servants to use state facilities. She underscored the responsibility of public servants to actively contribute to the enhancement of public systems. ‘Our job as public servants is to break down barriers. I’m also a public servant,’ she stated.





The directive’s goal, as explained by Nandi-Ndaitwah, is to bolster public confidence in government health institutions and foster more equitable access to healthcare services across the nation.

