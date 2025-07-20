Sao Paulo and Mirassol Secure Victories in Brazil’s Serie A Championship



Windhoek: Dressed in vibrant outfits, Li Xiaochao and her daughter beamed at the camera, joyfully exclaiming, “We’re at Namtso, and we’re so excited!” The dazzling blue lake shimmered behind them, framed by the snow-capped Mount Nyainqentanglha. Located in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, Namtso Lake is regarded by Tibetans as the “heavenly lake.” Standing at an elevation of 4,718 meters, it is the highest saltwater lake in the world.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Li and her group traveled from Cangzhou in north China’s Hebei Province, spending the past week exploring Xizang’s famous landmarks, including the Jokhang Temple and Potala Palace. “This is my second time in Xizang, with my first visit in 2008,” Li shared. She expressed amazement at the infrastructure improvements and the rapid development over the past 17 years, while noting the warm reception from locals.





Namtso Lake, renowned for its breathtaking scenery, attracted 5.11 million domestic and international tourists between 2014 and 2024. Zhang Longquan, chairman of the Namtso Lake scenic area protection and development company, stated that around 150,000 tourists visited by mid-July this year. The company’s initiatives have positively impacted local livelihoods by creating jobs such as hiring herdsmen for tourist services and distributing dividends.





Sigya, 26, a resident of a nearby village, earns about 9,000 yuan (approximately 1,259 U.S. dollars) per month without having to work far from home. The company has also upgraded the infrastructure to protect the lake’s ecosystem, introducing eco-friendly public toilets and electric sightseeing buses. Zhang noted significant increases in wildlife diversity in the area in recent years.





Approximately 500 km away, the Sapukonglagabo Mountain scenic area in Biru County, Nagqu City, offers majestic snow-capped mountains and abundant wildlife. Wang Liming and her family, on a road trip through several provinces, recently arrived at the scenic area. Despite the challenges of altitude sickness, Wang expressed awe at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau’s stunning landscapes and unique cultural heritage performances by Tibetan artists.





Drolma, a local resident, enjoyed a weekend picnic with family at the scenic area, noting the positive economic impact of increased tourism on locals. Luo Hui, an associate researcher of the China Tibetology Research Center, highlighted the central government and local authorities’ efforts to develop Xizang’s tourism industry through supportive policies and distinctive tourism branding.





In the first half of this year, Xizang recorded 31.28 million tourist visits, an 11.67 percent increase year on year, with inbound tourist arrivals surging 31.2 percent to 196,400. The region’s tourism revenue reached 31.55 billion yuan, marking a 10.18 percent year-on-year increase.

