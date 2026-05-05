National Council Focuses on Appropriation Bill for 2026/27 Financial Year

Windhoek: The National Council on Tuesday resumed its session, with members expected to deliberate mainly on the Appropriation Bill for the 2026/27 financial year over the next two weeks.

According to Namibia Press Agency, National Council Chairperson Lukas Sinimbo Muha emphasized that the budget bill remains central to the funding of Government's development and operational programmes. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that resources are allocated transparently and directed towards national priorities.

Muha urged members to scrutinize the Bill thoroughly to ensure that public resources advance the objective of improving citizens' lives. He reiterated the members' duty to align public funds with the Sixth National Development Plan and other policy frameworks to make a meaningful impact on Namibians' lives.

The chairperson noted that the Council is now fully operational, with standing committees established and leadership elected. The activity plans for the 2026/27 financial year are pending the approval of the national budget. Furthermore, Muha welcomed the appointment of seven deputy ministers from among Council members, describing it as a significant development that would enhance debate and facilitate the handling of parliamentary questions.

Muha encouraged members to exercise effective oversight, emphasizing that committee recommendations must lead to tangible outcomes for citizens. He called for debates to be conducted with decorum, discipline, and respect, in accordance with the Standing Rules and Orders and the Constitution, to uphold the institution's dignity.