Flamengo and Cruzeiro Lead Brazilian Serie A Standings After Sunday’s Matches



Windhoek: Xaveline Nirere, a Kenyan-based rider for Team Amani, on Saturday dominated the women’s category of the Tour de Windhoek, winning the race with over 12 minutes ahead of her nearest competitor. Stage three of the women’s elite race covered a 75.81-kilometre route from Kupferberg through to the A1 Road between Windhoek and Okahandja and back to the Rehoboth bridge before finishing the race at Kupferberg.





According to Namibia Press Agency, with competition for the yellow jersey intensifying in the women’s peloton, which includes over 50 female riders from countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Mauritius, and Namibia, it was Team Amani rider Nirere who rose to the occasion on the day.





Nirere in an interview after the race told Nampa that the race went well for her from start to finish. ‘After someone won points for the climb as they broke away from the peloton earlier, our team worked well together to chase her and managed to catch up with her. After catching up with that rider, I did a big attack and created a small gap. I then continued to push hard, and when I looked back, I saw I had created a bigger gap, and then I kept pushing until the finish line,’ Nirere said.





The Rwandan-born rider told this agency that despite the route being hilly at the end, she felt good while riding. ‘The body was feeling very strong, because before coming here, we trained as a team. We did small rides and bigger races, big climbs and descents, and some flat routes. The team was well prepared before coming here,’ Nirere said, adding that she plans to take a recovery rest before Sunday’s race, where she hopes her team will take the yellow jersey.

