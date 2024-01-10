North and Northeast schools dominate NSSCO level national examination

WINDHOEK: Both public and private schools in the north-central and north-eastern regions of Namibia have dominated the national ranking of the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) Level national examinations for 2023. This includes seven public schools from Kavango East, Oshikoto, Omusati, as well as Ohangwena, that are among the top 10 best-performing schools at NSSCO level. Rukonga Vision School in Kavango East tops the list followed by Rev. Juuso Shikongo Secondary School in the Oshikoto region, and Onawa Secondary School and Ndama Secondary School in the Omusati and Kavango East regions. Windhoek High School is at number five, followed by Oshikunde Secondary School and Eengedjo Secondary School, both from the Ohangwena region. At number eight is Delta Secondary School from Khomas, Otjiwarongo Secondary School from Otjozondjupa is at number nine, while Matumba Angelina Ribebe Junior Secondary School from Kavango East Region came in at number 10. Meanwhile, Oshigambo High School from t he Oshikoto region tops the list of the best-performing private schools at NSSCO level for the national examination out of 120 schools, followed by Canisianum Roman Catholic School from the Omusati region. Elcin Nkurenkuru High School and St Boniface College from the Kavango West and East regions, and St. Joseph's Roman Catholic High School from Khomas took up the third, fourth and fifth places, respectively. Other schools on the list are Cabatana Private School from Oshana, Windhoek Gymnasium from Khomas, Heroes Private School from Oshikoto, Walvis Bay Private School, Erongo and Chris Junior Private School from Oshikoto, at number 10. While announcing the 2023 provisional results of the NSSC ordinary and advanced examinations, Education Minister Anna Nghipondoka said Rukonga Vision School dominates the list of 20 performers at the ordinary level, as nine out of 20 candidates are from that school, while St. Boniface and Oshigambo High School both have three candidates each. 'It is pleasing to know that Ru konga Vision School, the only government vision school, still fulfils its purpose in the ministry, which is to provide quality education to the most needy learners who are fully sponsored by the Namibian government,' Nghipondoka said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency