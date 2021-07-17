Nujoma pays tribute to Ombara Otjitambi of Ovaherero Vekuii Rukoro

Founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma has described the late Ovaherero Paramount Chief, Advocate Vekuii Rukoro as a formidable principled leader whose passing is an overwhelmed loss to the entire Nation.

Rukoro, who was appointed Ombara Otjitambi of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority in 2014 after the passing of chief Kuaima Riruako, died on 18 June, from COVID-19 complications. He was 66.

Nujoma in a statement delivered on his behalf in a virtual memorial service held in honour of the late Chief, here Friday said, the late Rukoro’s passing strikes deep as COVID-19 has caused so many sorrows in the country taking among the best leaders of the country.

He said Rukoro served on the constituency council of Namibia as one of the main drafters of the Namibian constitution, where he and others forged a constitutional legacy that will define the country for generations to come.

After independence Nujoma appointed Rukoro as Deputy Minister of Justice a position he served until 1995 before appointing him as the country’s Attorney General between 1995-2000.

“He was firm in persuasion and principled with a strategic craft to know when, why and how to accommodate views of others when negotiating. In all tasks that he was given, he made a difference and undertook his responsibilities with purpose. He embodied and cherished the value of consultation concession, trust-building and cooperative,” Nujoma said.

Similarly, Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba who also paid his last respects to Rukoro said, the late Chief was an inspiration to all and still had so much to give to the country and its people.

Rukoro, being a well-learned and skilled full citizen, was ready and willing to work with every Namibian in favour of the economic and social upliftment of the Namibian people, Pohamba said in a statement also read on his behalf.

Various traditional leaders, representatives of political parties and many other people also participated in the online service to pay tribute to the fallen chief.

Source: Namibia Press Agency