Hot News :

Chinese Cross Country Skiers Dominate Women’s 5km Free Event at Asian Winter Games

Man Apprehended for Rape of Two Minors in Omusati Region

One Dead and 28 Missing After Landslide in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province

Nujoma’s Departure Signifies End of an Era

Nujoma’s Departure Signifies End of an Era

Traditional Fish Catching Ceremony Draws Hundreds in Cambodia

Search
Close this search box.

Nujoma’s Departure Signifies End of an Era

Share This Article:


Windhoek: Founding President Sam Nujoma died close to midnight in the Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek on Saturday. The announcement of his death was made by President Nangolo Mbumba on NBC TV in the early hours of Sunday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the 95-year-old Founding President was admitted to the hospital three weeks ago. Nujoma was born at Etunda in the Omusati Region on 12 May 1929. He led Swapo since its formation in 1960. After 29 years in exile, he returned to Namibia in September 1989 to lead Swapo to victory in the UN-supervised elections that paved the way for independence.



The Constituent Assembly, elected in November 1989, chose him as Namibia’s first president, and he was sworn in on Independence Day, 21 March 1990. In Namibia’s first presidential election in 1994, he won 74 per cent of the vote. Five years later, after the Constitution was changed to allow Nujoma to stand for a third term, his share of the vote increased to 77 per cent, slightly more than Swapo’s popularity.



In March 2005, Nujoma, the president of Namibia since independence in 1990, retired as Head of State at the end of his third term in office. He is survived by his wife Kovambo Nujoma, two children, Uutoni and Sacky Nujoma, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.