FAO Provides Agricultural Support to Kavango East Farmers



Otjozondjupa Region: The National Youth Service (NYS) officially commenced its 2025 academic year on Monday, welcoming over 360 new trainees into its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses at the Rietfontein Centre in the Otjozondjupa Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, NYS Board Member and Business Development Committee Chairperson, Rino Muranda, announced that 361 trainees have been recruited this year and are already undergoing civic training, which began on January 27, 2025, before choosing their specialization. Muranda highlighted that the 2025 intake demonstrates a growing recognition among young people of the importance of vocational skills development for Namibia.





Muranda affirmed that the NYS aims to prepare trainees for job creation, offering both training and practical experience in their fields. He stressed the significance of civic training as the core mandate of the NYS, which focuses on instilling discipline, enhancing physical fitness, and fostering patriotism among the trainees.





He further encouraged trainees to ensure that by the time they complete the program, they have established their own registered companies, requiring only funding applications to commence operations. NYS Commissioner, Dr. Felix Musukubili, urged trainees to persevere and work diligently so they can start their own businesses upon graduation.





Trainee Representative Council Chairperson, Atusheni Paulus, expressed gratitude to NYS for its high-quality technical courses, noting their transformative impact on the lives of many young people. Joy Mamili, NYS Executive for the Skills Training and Production Unit, also thanked the 361 trainees for choosing NYS over other technical and vocational institutions in the country.





NYS, which became operational in 2008, offers a variety of courses including plumbing, auto mechanics, joinery, bricklaying, metal fabrication, hairdressing, hospitality, office administration, crop and animal husbandry, cloth production, and heavy-duty driving.

