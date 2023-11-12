Okahandja man succumbs to three stab wounds

An adult man succumbed to the three stab wounds which were inflicted on him by an unknown attacker at Okahandja, on Friday evening. The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday said, the incident occurred in 2nd Street, in town and the deceased was identified on Saturday by his close relatives as Amon Mutsitani Naseb, age unknown. According to Mbeha preliminary police investigations indicate that Naseb was allegedly attacked with a knife in 2nd Street where he was staying, while on his way home at about 18h30. 'Three visible deep stab wounds were seen on his right upper chest, behind the left ear, and on his right lower arm,' said the police officer. It is suspected Naseb was walking alone and was found lying on the ground dead on that Friday evening, she said. No arrest has been made in connection with the matter so far, and police investigations continue.