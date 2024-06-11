Oma-Benedi emerges winner of ‘I Beg to Differ’ student debate in Abuja



Master Oma-Benedi Excel of the Government Science Secondary School, Piakasa in Maitama has emerged the overall winner of the Abuja ‘I Beg to Differ’ student debate tournament.

While Excel clinched the prize of N1 million and a phone tablet, the runner-up, Miss Cindy Paul, an SSII student of Roberto Schools in Wuse II, Abuja got the prize of N500,000 and a phone tablet respectively.

The debate tournament was organised by the Nigeria Info and supported by 3Js Hotel and Apartment, PressPay Ng and Call to fly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Excel and Paul would represent Abuja in Lagos where they would slog it out with other winners from Port Harcourt and Lagos in the ‘I beg to differ’ debate soon.

Meanwhile, the 13 year-old Excel described the victory as ‘ecstatic. It is a brilliant feeling. I had a great time competing with the best in Abuja.

‘However, to get here was not easy, it took a lot of effort, sleepless nights and support from those around me. I hope to positively represent Abuja in

Lagos.

‘For what I will do with the prize money, I prefer to keep it confidential. However, the experience of meeting Cindy, Mazida, Tommy amd others that participated in the debate was great,’ Excel said.

He appreciated the organiser, sponsors, his parents, teachers, fellow students for the support and encouragement that propelled him to victory.

Similarly the runner up, Paul said, coming second felt like a dream, adding that she had never experienced such before.

‘Half of the prize money will be going for savings and the other half for investment.

‘In Lagos, expect more better performance. I will do much research and preparation to ensure that the Abuja team bring back the trophy,’ Paul said.

Meanwhile, the Group Programme Director of CoolWabiaInfo , Mr Prince Daniel also known as ‘Aboki’ said the debate was one of Nigeria Info’s platforms.

‘Having done ‘I Beg to Differ’ in Lagos and Port Harcourt twice and for the first edition in Abuja, is beyond our expectation. It was greater than we expected.

‘

This is something we will like to continue , because our mission is to advance the cause of education in Nigeria. So using this platform gives us the opportunity to do that.

‘All the four people that made it to the semi-finals and finals will be meeting other contestants from Port Harcourt and those that won in Lagos. All will meet in Lagos to debate.

‘We actually want to power debating clubs in school and as well as begin to organise Abuja City Debate.

‘We are also construction Kids FM in Port Harcourt. We have launched one in Lagos already and soon, we will start that of Abuja,’ Daniel said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria