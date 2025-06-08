Health Ministry Allocates N.dollars 1.8 Million to Finalize Rupara Maternity Ward



Ondangwa: An amount of over N.dollars 740,000 was raised during the 12th Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition gala dinner held on Saturday in Ondangwa. Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare said exhibitions are a great opportunity for exhibitors to exchange best business practices and promote innovation.

According to Namibia Press Agency, economic progress relies heavily on innovation, which forms the foundation of wealth creation, employment generation, and poverty eradication. Ngurare indicated that wealth creation and economic growth are prerequisites for employment creation and poverty eradication. “To drive sustainable economic growth, it is essential that Namibia foster productivity and competitiveness as pillars of industrialisation,” he said.

He added that a thriving economy is shaped not only by infrastructure and administrative reforms but is equally dependent on the innovativeness of the business community. Thus, Ngurare said strong collaboration between government and the

private sector is essential in equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and resources needed to develop new products, enhance value chains, and add value to raw materials. He stressed that these efforts will create a strong investment base for local savings, ensuring long-term stability and prosperity.

He then urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, business leaders, and civil society organisations, to work hand in hand to achieve these objectives and propel Namibia towards a prosperous future. Meanwhile, Oshana Governor, Eila Irimari indicated that they take immense pride in being a hub of trade, services, and cross-border commerce. “Through initiatives like this, we continue to chart a future where our people benefit directly from economic activity, and where the private and public sectors move forward together, shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

He added that the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition has, over the years, become a strategic platform that connects entrepreneurs, investors,

policymakers, and innovators, all united in building a prosperous and inclusive economy. The 12th edition of the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition is scheduled to take place from 27 June to 05 July 2025 under the theme; ‘Building Resilient Industries Through Innovation and Smart Partnership.’