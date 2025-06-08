Health Ministry Allocates N.dollars 1.8 Million to Finalize Rupara Maternity Ward



Sao Paulo: Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro expressed a positive outlook as his team prepares for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Brazil, emphasizing their belief in securing a spot on the world stage. Paraguay, which last participated in the World Cup in 2010, currently holds third place in the South American group with 24 points, maintaining a narrow lead over fourth-placed Brazil by two points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the top six teams from this group will directly qualify for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The seventh-placed team will have a chance through a playoff spot. Alfaro shared his team’s mindset ahead of the upcoming match at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, stating, “These are the kinds of matches in which we have everything to win and nothing to lose.”





Acknowledging the challenge posed by Brazil, Alfaro remarked on the significance of a potential victory, which could bring Paraguay closer to achieving its long-desired dream of World Cup participation. Paraguay remains unbeaten in nine matches since Alfaro took over from Daniel Garnero last August.





The manager also recognized the capability of Brazil under their new head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, but maintained confidence in Paraguay’s approach to the game. “I have no doubt that our attitude is what stands us apart and that we can maintain the same determined approach in every game we play,” Alfaro stated.

