OPEN Health and Nested Knowledge announce strategic research collaboration to leverage AI technologies for evidence synthesis

London, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London, UK – December 11, 2023 – OPEN Health, a preeminent global provider of consulting, HEOR and market access, patient engagement, and scientific and creative communications services, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Nested Knowledge, a leading provider of AI-based SaaS platform solutions for systematic literature review and meta-analysis. Together, we aim to enhance the speed, efficiency, and depth of evidence synthesis, ultimately aiding biopharmaceutical researchers in making crucial healthcare decisions and bringing products to market quicker.

“This collaboration underscores OPEN Health’s unwavering commitment to leveraging innovative solutions and AI technologies for superior client delivery,” said Richard Jones, President of OPEN Health Evidence & Access. “We are excited to formalize our collaboration with Nested Knowledge and collectively bring market-leading evidence synthesis solutions to our clients.”

Systematic literature reviews and meta-analyses facilitate the methodical evaluation of all pertinent research on a specific topic and are fundamental components of comprehensive outcomes assessments, often in preparation for health technology assessment (HTA) and reimbursement submissions. Boosting the speed and increasing the transparency at which they’re conducted will hasten the translation of research into actionable insights and approved healthcare interventions. Nested Knowledge’s AI-driven platform will be applied within OPEN Health’s strategic market access and evidence synthesis teams, dramatically speeding up research analysis and the derivation of insights. By combining Nested Knowledge’s technological prowess with OPEN Health’s scientific and analytical expertise, the partnership aims to elevate the standards, speed, and precision of healthcare evidence analysis.

“Uniting technology with expertise is core to the mission of Nested Knowledge, as well as to overcoming key barriers in conventional evidence synthesis processes,” according to Kevin Kallmes, CEO and founder of Nested Knowledge. “OPEN Health’s leading evidence synthesis capabilities and approach to AI augmentation in the context of expert oversight makes them a perfect partner for scaling up more rapid, interactive, and technologically integrated solutions.”

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient well-being. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across consulting, HEOR and market access, scientific communications, patient engagement, and creative omnichannel communications. For more information on OPEN Health, visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

About Nested Knowledge

Nested Knowledge is a living evidence platform that houses, auto-extracts, and analyzes published clinical literature for conducting systematic literature reviews. As a result, each review produces evidence as interactive, web-based visuals. The platform emphasizes updateability, traceability, and visual interactivity—revolutionizing the way evidence is understood without depending on scattered, non-updatable, incomplete PDF outputs. For more information, visit https://about.nested- knowledge.com

OPEN Health

Candice Subero, candicesubero@openhealthgroup. com

Nested Knowledge

Keith Kallmes, keith.kallmes@nested- knowledge.com

