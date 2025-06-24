3 Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon



Opuwo: The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed another cholera case in Opuwo.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry’s spokesperson, Walters Kamaya, stated that the latest case involves a 13-year-old boy who has not been in contact with previously confirmed cases. The boy experienced acute watery diarrhoea and severe abdominal pain but is currently in stable condition.





Kamaya noted that the boy was admitted on 20 June 2025 and discharged on 22 June 2025 in good condition. A follow-up with the boy’s household confirmed they are all doing well. Health Minister Esperance Luvindao recently declared a cholera outbreak in Opuwo, which has so far resulted in eight cases and one fatality.





Kamaya also mentioned that with financial support from WHO, a team of three SURGE staff was deployed to support outbreak response activities. The team includes two staff members for Risk Communication and Community Engagement and one for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene. They are joined by an epidemiologist and a senior advisor for public health systems and security from the United States’ Centre for Disease Control’s Country Office.

