Opuwo Trade Fair Gala Dinner Raises Over N.dollars 800 000

Opuwo: A fundraising gala dinner held at Opuwo in the Kunene Region for the 2026 Opuwo Annual Trade Fair has raised N.dollars 812 620 in pledges on Thursday.According to Namibia Press Agency, the event was hosted under the theme 'Opuwo at a Glance: Progress, Challenges and Opportunities.' The 13th edition of the 2026 Opuwo Annual Trade Fair is scheduled to take place from 20 April to 02 May 2026.In his closing remarks at the event, Opuwo Rural Constituency councillor and chairperson of the Kunene Regional Council, Western Muharukua, said the funds raised exclude contributions in kind, such as livestock donations. He announced that the annual event will officially open on 23 April, featuring activities such as horse and donkey racing, a boxing bonanza, a career and innovation fair, an agriculture and livestock forum, the 2026 Miss Opuwo beauty pageant, and music performances forming part of the two-week event.Muharukua encouraged the public, investors, and businesses to participate in the trade fair and take advantage of the opportunities it presents. He stated, "The journey has begun, and the future is indeed promising. Let us continue to work together to build a prosperous Kunene Region."The councillor highlighted the role of business leaders, investors, and traditional authorities in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development. He noted that continued collaboration between the government, traditional leaders, and the private sector would unlock the full potential of the region.Muharukua commended the regional leadership and the Opuwo Town Council for organizing a coordinated event that brought together local authorities, business leaders, traditional authorities, and community members to support the town's flagship economic and cultural initiative. "This evening has not only been a successful gathering but also a powerful demonstration of unity, shared vision, and commitment to the growth of Opuwo and the broader Kunene Region," Muharukua said.