Oshana Youth Encouraged to Transition to Commercial Farming

Oshakati: Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Ruthy Masake has called on young people in the Oshana Region to transition from subsistence agriculture to commercial, market-oriented production, positioning it as central to Namibia's economic transformation.According to Namibia Press Agency, Masake addressed Oshana youth during an agricultural engagement in Oshakati, emphasizing that government policy under the sixth National Development Plan prioritises agriculture and related sectors as key drivers of youth employment, food security, and export growth. She highlighted the need for youth to become active participants and leaders in Namibia's economic transformation rather than passive recipients of assistance.Masake pointed out that much of Oshana's current agricultural activity remains subsistence-based despite strong local demand and access to urban markets in Oshakati, Ongwediva, and Ondangwa. This presents an opportunity for young farmers to scale production and enter valu e chains. The government aims to support a shift to commercial and climate-smart production, with a focus on youth-led agribusiness, agro-processing, and value addition.The Deputy Minister stressed the importance of building robust value chains and ensuring that land reform results in genuine productivity and generational wealth. She encouraged the youth to lead in improved mahangu and legume production using certified seed and conservation agriculture practices, as well as in poultry and small-stock production supplying urban markets. There are also opportunities in horticulture and vegetable production under irrigation, feed and fodder production, and agro-processing.Masake urged the youth to utilize the area's seasonal water systems for aquaculture and climate-resilient agriculture, aligning with the government's vision for the region's economic development.