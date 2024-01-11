  • January 12, 2024
Otjiwarongo pensioner allegedly shoots, kills man

WINDHOEK: Police in Otjiwarongo are investigating a case of murder, following the death of a 29-year-old man, allegedly at the hands of a 79-year-old man. The incident, according to a report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, happened on Wednesday at around 21h20. 'Allegations are that the victim was fatally shot by the suspect after he charged at him with a knife. It is further alleged that three unknown persons were having a quarrel with neighbours when the wife of the suspect called him from the house to come assist the neighbors. The suspect came from his house with 9mm Makarov to attend to this complaint and while standing in front of his gate, the deceased allegedly approached him with a big kitchen knife in a aggressive manner, whereafter the suspect shot a warning shot in the air, but the deceased still approached him, and second shot was fired towards the victim, which fatally wounded the victim,' Shikwambi said. She further added that t he victim, who has since been identified as Petrus Shanyenge, was rushed to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital with a state ambulance. He was declared dead while receiving medical treatment. His next of kin have been informed of his death. The suspect has since been arrested and a case of murder was registered. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

