Otjozondjupa debating competition this weekend at Otjiwarongo

A debating competition for learners in the Otjozondjupa Region is taking place at Otjiwarongo this weekend.

The annual schools debating competition is aimed at selecting the seven best English-speaking skilled learners who will represent the region at the national debating championships set for Windhoek before the end of the year.

Otjozondjupa Region Governor, James Uerikua, is the patron of the competition.

Uerikua’s office sponsored a floating trophy, cash prizes and medals for the winners.

The coordinator of the competition, Loide Nghiishililewa, in an interview with Nampa at the official opening on Friday said 24 learners from the education circuits of Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein and also from the Okakarara cluster are participating.

“We will have them debating on topics of national interest, the education sector and also on societal issues affecting the youth in the country. This will test their intelligence, critical thinking levels and their analytical skills,” she said.

Nghiishililewa said the learners will go through the quarter and semi-finals before reaching the finals, where the top seven will be selected to become the regional debating ambassadors for Otjozondjupa.

They will be selected by judges and members of the regional education debate organising committee present at the event.

The debating event starts Saturday morning and will end Sunday afternoon.

Education Director Josephine Mutenda and chief regional education officer, Markus Munenge, also attended the official opening on Friday.

