Film on Nanjing Massacre Surpasses 1 Billion Yuan at China’s Summer Box Office



Dehiowita: Over 40 garment factory workers were injured when the bus they were traveling in veered off the road and plunged down a slope in Dehiowita, Sabaragamuwa Province, on Saturday morning, police said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the injured have been admitted to a regional hospital for treatment. Dehiowita is a mountainous region, and police reported that the road was slippery due to rain at the time of the accident. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.





Similar accidents frequently occur in Sri Lanka’s hill country, especially during the rainy season.

