People in Zambezi gripped by fear of BDF: Sampofu

Zambezi residents are still engulfed by fear of visiting the Chobe River as there is no guarantee that they will make it back alive due to the presence of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), the region's governor, Lawrence Sampofu has said.

According to the governor in a recent interview with Nampa, fear has gripped the residents as they await reassurance from the two governments that their safety along the Chobe River is guaranteed.

“When it comes to security, the environment is not conducive at all. People are terrified. The last case reported (harassment by DBF) was in May involving tourists who were on a boat in the river but even without new cases, people don’t feel safe. Many of them do not even go to the river anymore,” Sampofu said.

He added that there is a feeling of helplessness as there is nothing he can do on the regional level as his office and traditional leaders in the region await updates from the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on the way forward.

Sampofu is not the only one who have expressed concern with the security situation in that region as Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) parliamentarian, Kalimbo Iipumbu, recently tabled a motion in National Assembly, calling on lawmakers to debate the security issues for those living along the two countries’ borders, where inhabitants live in fear.

He urged parliamentarians to come up with proper resolutions that can be shared between Namibia and Botswana in a bid to find lasting peace and maintain neighbourliness.

“Namibia, being politically independent, many of its citizens are not living freely, neither [are they] moving freely along the Zambezi borders. Our people continue to be frightened by the Botswana authorities. We need to give our stand and as Parliament,” he said.

He added that while borders are known, Namibian people continue to be terrified residing on their liberal soil and those living near the borders are not enjoying their freedom of movement as provided for by the country’s Constitution.

Similarly, councillor for Kabbe South Constituency in the Zambezi Region, John Likando, tabled a motion in the National Council, calling for a debate among councillors on the security situation along chobe river, where he too said communities continue to live in fear.

According to Likando, there is a continued threat and intimidation of civilians and tourists by the BDF in Zambezi, especially those who live or find themselves along the Chobe/Kwando River.

