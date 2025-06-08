Health Ministry Allocates N.dollars 1.8 Million to Finalize Rupara Maternity Ward



Lima: Peru has not abandoned its FIFA World Cup hopes despite facing long odds to reach next year’s tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, midfielder Edison Flores said on Sunday. The Blanquirroja sits ninth in the 10-team South American qualifying standings and must beat Ecuador in Lima on Tuesday to retain a mathematical chance of advancing.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Peru is expected to be boosted by the return of Corinthians midfielder Andre Carrillo, who missed Friday’s goalless draw with Colombia in Barranquilla due to a thigh injury. Despite the encouraging defensive display, Flores said the team must be more clinical in front of goal to overcome Ecuador, which is second in the CONMEBOL group.

“It’s going to be a very difficult match against Ecuador, which is playing well,” Flores said. “We must focus on what we can do, on our strengths. Ecuador has many virtues and we know what they are capable of. But we have to counteract that and take advantage of our opportunities.

“Someti

mes you want to play well, but what matters are the goals and the three points.”

The top six sides will gain automatic entry to the World Cup, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 next year.