Pilot’s Quick Action Prevents Tragedy in Australia Scenic Helicopter Incident: Report



Sydney: The pilot’s quick action was key to ensuring the safety of all aboard a scenic helicopter flight that ended in a forced landing last September in Australia’s Northern Territory, a government report has revealed.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the prompt landing site selection by the pilot, with two passengers on board, was crucial after a Kawasaki KH-4 helicopter, operated by Katherine Helicopters, experienced engine power loss on Sept. 11, 2024, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in its investigation report on Friday.

The engine failed to respond to increased throttle, causing a loss of speed and altitude while flying towards the Nitmiluk Gorge, the report said.

Faced with rocky terrain below, the pilot quickly identified a clear area for an emergency landing. The helicopter sustained significant damage upon landing, including its tail rotor and skids, but all occupants escaped injury, it said.

An ATSB investigation revealed a large crack in the turbocharged Lycoming TVO-435 p

iston engine’s exhaust system, likely causing the power loss due to the loss of boost pressure.

ATSB Director of Transport Safety Stuart Macleod affirmed the pilot’s decision-making but noted the low main rotor RPM (revolutions per minute) reduced flare effectiveness during landing.

This incident highlights the importance of regular emergency training, especially for flights over challenging terrain, Macleod said. Enditem