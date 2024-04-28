Police officer allegedly steals goat

  • April 29, 2024
The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region have opened a case of stock theft against a 48-year-old police officer for allegedly stealing and slaughtering a goat.

According to NamPol crime investigations coordinator for Oshikoto, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Sunday, the incident happened on Saturday around 14h00 at the Old Police Station Barracks in Omuthiya. The officer holds a sergeant position and is a member of the Special Reserve Force sub-division here.

‘It is alleged that the complainant’s goat herder was looking after goats around Omuthiya town whereby he (the goat herder) saw a man leading/driving some of the goats into the old Omuthiya Police Station yard where some members of the police are currently accommodated,’ reported Ekandjo.

The herder allegedly saw four goats entered in the yard, however only three came out, with one female goat missing.

‘The herder then went to ask the man he had seen about the missing goat, but the said person allegedly responded that no goat re
mained in the yard. The herder then went in the yard and did his own investigations,’ said Ekandjo.

The herder allegedly found some bloodstains on the ground following which he informed the owner of the goats, who then contacted the police.

The police attended to the matter and found a goat carcass in the suspect’s room, in a fire extinguisher box, which was hidden between the suspect’s bed and wardrobe.

‘The goat owner identified the carcass as of her missing goat and the carcass was then handed over to the lawful owner, who is the complainant in the matter,’ noted Ekandjo.

The slaughtered goat is valued at N.dollars 2 000.

The suspect is arrested and he is expected to appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

