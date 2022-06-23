PowerCom commits to building ICT infrastructure

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company PowerCom has committed to building telecommunications infrastructure to the tune of N.dollars 21.5 million over the next few years.

PowerCom Board Chairperson, Eldorette Harmse, revealed this in Okahandja on Wednesday during the launch of a newly built tower in the Veddersdal residential area, where she added that the current board has seen the construction of nine towers worth N.dollars 9 million thus far.

“Six of these nine towers are to be accounted for in the current financial year. Construction of 11 of these 17 towers is due to commence in the next two to three weeks. This is essential in the greater scheme of being an enabler in enhancing mobile and internet connectivity and enabling radio and television broadcasting to the people of Namibia via our infrastructure sharing business model,” she said.

Harmse explained that some of the key stakeholders and customers include, but are not limited to, telecommunications companies, radio and television broadcasters, internet service providers, security companies, neighborhood watch associations, municipalities, logistic companies providing road, rail, and marine transport services, as well as various regulators.

Speaking on the same occasion, PowerCom Chief Executive Officer, Beatus Amadhila, said the launch of the tower was one of the six that the company constructed in the first quarter of the current financial year to the tune of N.dollars 7.2 million.

“We are currently in a process of awarding eleven more sites to the successful bidders, whose value is N.dollars 14.4 million and we anticipate construction to start in the next three weeks,” he said.

He added that six more towers worth N.dollars 7.2 million will be completed before the end of September, with the tender of these six sites currently running.

Also attending the event was ICT minister, Peya Mushelenga, who stressed that the world of business now relies on technology, particularly the internet.

“Institutions such as corporates and governments are connected through technology. It has become inevitable that technology will dictate the scale and pace of our success or failure in our respective areas of engagement, be it business, government or in our communities,” he said.

The event was also attended by Okahandja Mayor, Issaskar Katuuo, members of the local authority council and community business leaders.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency