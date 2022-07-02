President Hage Geingob has once again implored Namibians to get vaccinated, stressing that the country has witnessed hundreds of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 22 June 2022, Namibia has recorded a total of 474 063 people aged 18 years and older that have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 32.2 per cent of the target population of 1.4 million (1 471 973), whilst 28.2 per cent have completed their vaccination.

The country’s COVID-19 death stands at 3 713 and COVID-19-related deaths at 348, taking the country's death toll to 4 061.

“Let’s stop that (death), let us get vaccinated, what are you waiting for? To die? While you can get vaccinated,” he said.

Geingob was speaking at the Love Protects pop-up vaccination campaign titled ‘Do Your Part’ in Soweto, Katutura yesterday aimed at bringing vaccination services closer to the community.

The campaign is an initiative of the Office of the First Lady.

LD/EK

Source: The Namibian press Agency