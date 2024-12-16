Quantexa Recognized as Category Leader in Chartis’ 2024 AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions Report

The data, analytics, and AI software provider achieved “best-in-class” ratings for its anti-money laundering capabilities in data integration, modelling and workflow

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a leading provider of Decision Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced recognition in Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant Update for anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring solutions. The report highlights Quantexa’s “best-in-class” capabilities across critical areas to help financial institutions (FIs) fight financial crime and comply with regulatory scrutiny.

Financial institutions are bound by national (such as the USA PARIOT ACT) and supranational regulations (such as the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Directives) to prevent money laundering. The UN estimates that annual laundering volumes range from two to five percent of GDP. Compliance and prevention can be challenging due to the frequent changes to these regulations, increasingly sophisticated money laundering schemes and internal technological and data challenges.

Quantexa’s AML Solution Suite allows financial institutions to deal with these challenges by using AI and ML in its entity resolution and knowledge graph capabilities to join disparate data, uncover hidden risk and execute proactive monitoring and detection. Among other categories, its solutions are used across intelligence-led investigations, corresponding banking AML and trade and retail AML.

Chartis highlights that Generative AI is an increasingly important feature of AML transaction monitoring solutions. In June, Quantexa announced its Generative AI technology Suite, Q Assist, which allows financial investigation units (FIUs) to leverage their data as part of their investigation process to identify and understand potential risk.

“Quantexa continues to place as a Category Leader for AML Transaction Monitoring by building on its strength in decision intelligence and GenAI to develop an approach to automating complex investigations that cuts to the heart of one of the biggest challenges in the field,” said Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis. “Its typology scorecards are a novel and highly practical approach to an increasingly complex and typology-centric ecosystem, while its ability to integrate vast, diverse datasets and signals into the transaction monitoring stack helps to deliver effectiveness and efficiency.”

Alexon Bell, Chief Product Officer (FinCrime) at Quantexa, said, “Being named a Category Leader by Chartis, alongside prominent industry players, underscores the growing recognition of our innovative approach to Contextual AML monitoring and advancements in generative AI. Our top-tier ratings in key areas like data and system integration, as well as modeling and risk typology, highlight our dedication to equipping financial institutions with cutting-edge tools to combat financial crime. This acknowledgment affirms both our technological expertise and our commitment to understanding and addressing the evolving challenges our clients face in the fight against money laundering.”

Chartis has recognized Quantexa as a Category Leader in five categories in 2024. These include the RiskTech Quadrant® for Enterprise Fraud Solutions, the Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions, 2024 Market Update and Vendor Landscape report and as one of the top vendors in the inaugural Chartis RiskTechAI 50 2024 ranking and research report. Quantexa was also named a Category Leader in the RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC Solutions and ranked among the top 20 in the RiskTech100® 2025 Report, highlighting its market presence, innovation, and leadership in risk and compliance.

To learn more about Quantexa’s AML and transaction monitoring capabilities, visit here.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

Media Inquiries

C: Stephanie Crisp, Fight or Flight

E: Quantexa@fightorflight.com

OR

C: Adam Jaffe, SVP of Corporate Marketing

T : +1 609 502 6889

E : adamjaffe@quantexa.com





GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001028680