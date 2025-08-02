

Tashkent: A rainstorm has tragically resulted in the deaths of three individuals, with four more reported missing at a leisure vacation resort in Xinglong County, located in north China’s Hebei Province. The incident was confirmed by the county’s flood control authority on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, efforts are underway as search and rescue operations continue in the area. The local authorities are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals and provide aid to those affected by the severe weather conditions.

