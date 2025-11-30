Duplantis, McLaughlin Levrone Honored as World Athletics’ Athletes of the Year



Madrid: Real Madrid drew 1-1 away to Girona on Sunday, a result that lifted FC Barcelona to the top of La Liga after 14 rounds. Barcelona now leads the standings with 34 points, one more than Real Madrid. Villarreal sits a further point back, with Atletico Madrid on 31.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Real Madrid has dropped six points with three consecutive draws. Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed for offside before Azzedine Ounahi scored for Girona just before halftime after a well-executed move. Thibaut Courtois made a crucial save against Vladyslav Vanat after the break, and Vinicius Jr won a penalty that Mbappe converted to equalize the score.





In other matches, Barcelona defeated Deportivo Alaves 3-1 on Saturday. Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo scored to overturn Pablo Ibanez’s early opener for Alaves. Villarreal remained in the title contention with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad. Alberto Moleiro’s 95th-minute goal secured the win after Ayoze Perez and Moleiro had initially put Villarreal 2-0 ahead. Sociedad managed to level the match with goals from Carlos Soler and Ander Barrenetxea before Moleiro’s late heroics.





Real Betis achieved a 2-0 win away to Sevilla, courtesy of goals from Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira. The match saw Sevilla’s Isaac Romero being sent off and was briefly halted due to objects being thrown from the stands, resulting in potential sanctions for the club including a fine and possible ground closure.





In another match, Kike Garcia’s 86th-minute goal secured Espanyol a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

