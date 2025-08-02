Film on Nanjing Massacre Surpasses 1 Billion Yuan at China’s Summer Box Office



Salt lake city: Brazilian forward Rwan Cruz has joined Real Salt Lake on loan from Botafogo, the MLS club announced on Friday. The 18-month agreement includes the option for a permanent transfer for a fixed fee, which can be exercised at any time during the loan period.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Cruz expressed his excitement about the move, stating, “I am excited to arrive in Utah and I look forward to integrating.” He also mentioned that positive references about the club motivated his decision, adding, “Everything happens for a reason and I believe I’ve come at the right time.”





Cruz, currently contracted to Botafogo until December 2028, has scored twice in 14 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro side since joining from Bulgaria’s Ludogorets in February. Real Salt Lake is currently in eighth place in the 15-team MLS Western Conference, having accumulated 31 points from 24 games.

