Two Dead, Two Critical in Kavango West Following Suspected Food Poisoning



Rundu: Over 20 mothers who receive their child support money at the Rundu Magistrate’s Court have expressed frustration over payment delays. The Maintenance Act 9 of 2003 mandates financial support for children, but the mothers say its implementation has not been effective, leading to delays and difficulties.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the mothers have been struggling with the process for more than five years. They recently faced challenges after a long holiday, as they lacked funds to send their children back to school. The mothers, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of victimisation, stated that the delay in payments negatively affects their children.





The mothers explained that the late payments force them to seek loans from lenders who charge high interest rates, trapping them in a cycle of debt. They noted that the child support amount is deducted from the fathers on the 20th of each month, yet they receive it only weeks later.





The mothers highlighted changes in the payment system, where they now provide bank account numbers instead of receiving cash. Rufinus Hikerwa, Head of Administration at the Rundu Magistrate’s Court, confirmed the delays, attributing them to late payments from ministries such as education, defence, and safety and security.





Hikerwa stated that the court sometimes needs to contact the ministries to obtain reconciliation for fund allocation. Despite addressing the issue with these ministries, the problem persists.





Delila Salatiel, Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, mentioned that their head office was unaware of the complaints but pledged to investigate. An accountant in the Directorate of Education at Rundu, who opted to remain unnamed, explained that reconciliation forms are sent to the court after funds are transferred, though workload can delay this process.

