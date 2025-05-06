Two Dead, Two Critical in Kavango West Following Suspected Food Poisoning



Katima Mulilo: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has registered an inquest following the discovery of a decomposed body in the Kasaya channel of the Zambezi River. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Mike Ndjamba.





According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPol’s spokesperson for Zambezi and Head of Community Policing, Inspector Kisco Sitali, stated that Ndjamba reportedly went missing on 01 May 2025 after leaving his village of Makoma to travel to Musere village. His failure to return was reported to the police by his employer on Saturday.





Inspector Sitali explained, ‘He left for Musere village but never returned. He was only reported missing to the police on 03 May 2025, when his employer got worried and reported him as missing at Kasika,’ highlighting the delay in reporting the disappearance.





The discovery of Ndjamba’s sandals and canoe floating in the Kasaya channel by community members initiated a search that ultimately led to the discovery of his body. Inspector Sitali noted that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, despite the body’s decomposed state. Investigations by the police are ongoing, and Ndjamba’s next of kin have been informed.

