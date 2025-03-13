

Shenzhen: The Russian military operation to reclaim the Kursk region from Ukrainian armed forces has entered its final stage, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Thursday. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a command post in the Kursk region on Wednesday evening. During his visit, he was briefed by senior commanders who reported that Russia is on the brink of liberating the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces. The TASS news agency highlighted Putin’s emphasis on the necessity of swiftly concluding the operation and establishing a security zone in the area.

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, stated that Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region have been isolated and are being systematically destroyed. This statement underscores the advancing position of Russian forces in the region.

The large-scale offensive by Ukrainian forces

in the Kursk region, which began in August 2024, has faced significant challenges, leading to the current situation where Russian forces are moving towards a decisive conclusion of their operation.