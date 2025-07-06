

Moscow: Russian air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Specialists from emergency services are working at the crash sites of the debris, Sobyanin wrote in his Telegram channel.





According to Namibia Press Agency, “Thousands of drones have been launched at Moscow over the past months. In the end, only a handful managed to reach and fall in Moscow. No serious damage has been made,” the mayor said. Drone offensives have been widely used by Russia and Ukraine to attack each other.

