China’s NCPA to Present Mozart Opera “Le Nozze di Figaro”



Los angeles: Universal and Amblin’s science fiction film “Jurassic World Rebirth” took the lead in the North American box office with an estimated three-day total of 91.5 million U.S. dollars during its opening weekend. The film’s impressive performance was highlighted by data released Sunday by measurement firm Comscore.





According to Namibia Press Agency, “Jurassic World Rebirth” has grossed 147.3 million dollars in North America since its release on Wednesday. The film also made a strong international debut, earning 171 million dollars across 82 markets, which brought its global earnings to a substantial 318.3 million dollars. Directed by Gareth Edwards, this is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, featuring stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.





In contrast, Warner Bros. presentation of Apple Original Films’ “F1 The Movie” has slipped to second place this weekend, earning 26.1 million dollars. This brings its North American total to 109.5 million dollars after being in theaters for 10 days. Meanwhile, Universal’s presentation of DreamWorks Animation’s fantasy film “How to Train Your Dragon” secured the third position, garnering 11 million dollars in its fourth weekend, with a North American cumulative total of 224 million dollars.

