

Beijing: A Chinese adaptation of “Le Nozze di Figaro,” one of the most famous operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will be performed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) from July 15 to 20.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the opera is based on a French Enlightenment novel by Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais and highlights the common French people’s victory against the aristocracy. The opera originally debuted at the Burgtheater in Vienna in 1786, with Mozart as the composer.

In 2013, the NCPA’s production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” premiered in Beijing. It achieved significant box office success and received broad acclaim from audiences.