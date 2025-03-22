IDF Says Struck Military Strategic Capabilities That Remained at Syrian Military Bases



Moscow: Russia is preparing to develop countermeasures in response to the potential deployment of US medium-range missiles in Japan, a move Moscow has cautioned Tokyo against. Lyudmila Vorobyova, Director of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, discussed the matter in an interview with RIA Novosti, released on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Vorobyova emphasized that Russia has consistently warned Japan that any deployment of US medium-range missiles on Japanese soil would prompt Moscow to bolster its defense capabilities. The objective would be to mitigate perceived security threats to Russia from Japanese territory.





The specifics of Russia’s response will be formulated by relevant authorities, aligning with the nation’s long-term strategic goals and interests, Vorobyova elaborated. While acknowledging the right of nations to enhance their security, she criticized the global presence of US medium- and shorter-range missiles, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Vorobyova argued that such deployments undermine stability, escalate the arms race, elevate conflict levels, and heighten strategic risks.





In a related development, the Japanese Embassy in Russia announced in late February that Tokyo currently has no intention to station US medium- and short-range missiles on its territory.

