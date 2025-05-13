Seedlings Planted at Sikosinyana School to Honour Nujoma



Sikosinyana: In adherence to the Namibian government’s call to actively promote tree planting this month to honour the legacy of late Founding President Sam Nujoma, the Sikosinyana Senior Secondary School in the Zambezi Region on Monday planted 12 seedlings.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the seedlings, which include fruit trees like sweet apple, mango, and guava, were planted on the school grounds on Nujoma’s birthday as a tribute to the late first president, who was noted for his appreciation of the environment. School principal Harris Tuombale emphasized the initiative, explaining that the idea to plant trees was proposed by the Nujoma Foundation after the school held its inaugural sports tournament and career fair in early May 2025.

Tuombale shared that although the foundation initially suggested playing the tournament finals on Nujoma’s birthday, scheduling conflicts led to the decision to plant seedlings instead. This act serves as a commemorative gesture, marking 12 May as a significant date on

the school’s calendar.

Zambezi Region Governor, Lawrence Sampofu, who served as the keynote speaker at the event, encouraged students to take responsibility for nurturing the plants to ensure their growth. Sampofu also acknowledged Nujoma’s significant contributions to Namibia’s independence and the establishment of its government, noting that his legacy will remain influential.

Sampofu commended Sikosinyana School for collaborating with the forestry department to secure the seedlings, emphasizing the importance of recognizing 12 May as a day of remembrance nationwide.