Seedlings Planted at Sikosinyana School to Honour Nujoma



Mariental: A tree planting ceremony was held at Aimablaagte Primary School in Mariental in memory of the late Founding President, Sam Nujoma. The Hardap Region Governor, Riaan McNab, distributed 30 seedlings to local schools on Monday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the event was organized by the Office of the Hardap Governor and saw participation from principals of Mariental High School, Empelheim Secondary School, DD Guibeb Primary School, Sonop Primary School, Danie Joubert Combined School, and Aimablaagte Primary School. Governor McNab emphasized that the occasion was a reaffirmation of a cause championed by Nujoma: environmental protection.





McNab noted the significance of holding the tree planting ceremony on May 12, the birthday of Dr. Sam Nujoma, stating that it was a way to honor his memory and commitment to the nation’s prosperity and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of environmental protection, particularly as Namibia is the driest country in sub-Saharan Africa.





He added that the government has embedded environmental protection in the Constitution and adopted innovative community-based approaches to conserve biodiversity and combat land degradation. These efforts are vital to ensuring that Namibia’s natural resources continue to support both livelihoods and economic growth.





Addressing the school learners present, McNab described them as custodians of the legacy of environmental protection, emphasizing the importance of education about the environment. He stressed that understanding the significance of trees, forests, and ecosystems empowers learners to contribute to the health of the planet and the prosperity of their communities.

