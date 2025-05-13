Seedlings Planted at Sikosinyana School to Honour Nujoma



Kavango West: Kavango West Governor, Verna Sinimbo, on Monday led a regional initiative to plant trees in honour of Namibia’s Founding President, Sam Nujoma. Held at the Kavango West Regional Office Park, the event drew representatives from various sectors, including heads of government agencies and ministries, to pay tribute to Namibia’s first president and honour his legacy by planting 23 trees.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Sam Nujoma Foundation has proposed designating 12 May, Nujoma’s birthday, as National Tree Planting Day. Speaking at the occasion, Sinimbo said that honouring the Founding President by planting trees acknowledges the values he championed, and that taking such action today speaks not only to the past but to the future.





Sinimbo articulated that the initiative is about more than just planting trees; it is about raising environmental awareness and reaffirming a national commitment to safeguarding the land. She highlighted that this aligns with the values and lifelong advocacy of the Founding President, who had a profound respect for nature and its protection.





Sinimbo further explained that the tree-planting exercise is a living, growing tribute to a sustainable future. It envisions a future where children breathe clean air, enjoy fertile soil, and inherit a planet nurtured by conscious and caring hands. She emphasized that tree planting is about sowing the seeds of hope, resilience, and shared responsibility, and living the values of unity, community, and stewardship.





Additionally, Sinimbo urged the people of Kavango West to renew a sense of purpose within themselves. She reminded them that everyone has a role to play in protecting and nurturing the environment, and that the legacy of the Founding President calls for building not only a free nation but a sustainable one.





Nkurenkuru Mayor, Jafet Muti, also emphasized the importance of the tree-planting ceremony, stating that it represents growth, life, and continuity. He noted that each tree planted stands as a living tribute to the man whose roots are forever connected to the soil of the nation.

