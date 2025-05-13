Seedlings Planted at Sikosinyana School to Honour Nujoma



Gobabeb: Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration (RMR), a subsidiary of Deep Yellow Limited, has donated specialised computing equipment to the Gobabeb Namib Research Institute. The donation, made on Tuesday, will be used to establish a state-of-the-art Bioinformatics, Remote Sensing, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) desk at the institute, the first of its kind for Gobabeb.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the initiative is set to boost Namibia’s ability to process, analyse, and interpret environmental data specific to the Namib Desert, one of the oldest and most ecologically unique deserts in the world. Dr Eugene Marais, Research Manager at Gobabeb, welcomed the donation as a critical enabler for training and empowering young Namibian scientists. “As a research institute, our mandate goes beyond producing knowledge; we are equally committed to producing professionals-capable and research-oriented-who are equipped with practical, workplace-ready skills,” he said.





He noted that much of Gobabeb’s IT infrastructure is outdated and unable to handle increasing volumes of complex data from fieldwork and environmental monitoring. The new equipment, custom-assembled to support bioinformatics and geospatial analytics, will bridge this gap. “This is not just about machinery. It is about human capacity development, allowing Namibian students to participate in high-level international research conversations and become entrepreneurs in the digital environmental space,” Marais said.





The equipment will support interdisciplinary integration of satellite imagery, acoustic recordings, photographic archives, and weather data. Gobabeb is one of only three locations globally recognised for satellite calibration and validation, making it a strategic site for Earth observation science. Yet Namibia currently lacks the local expertise to fully participate in this field. “With this donation, our students will now have a platform to engage in global science at an equal level while also supporting data-driven policy and decision-making here at home,” Marais added.





The new desk will not only enhance Gobabeb’s research output but also serve as a national platform for capacity building in geospatial technologies. Dr Katrin K¤rner, Exploration Manager at RMR, said the company is proud to contribute to Namibia’s scientific infrastructure. “This investment will deepen Gobabeb’s work in addressing environmental challenges through advanced digital technologies,” she said.

