“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” Dominates Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend



LOS ANGELES: Paramount’s action-adventure comedy “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” has retained its position at the top of the North American box office for the second consecutive weekend, amassing an estimated three-day total of 38 million U.S. dollars, according to data from Comscore released on Sunday. The film, which is based on the popular video game series by Sega, has accumulated 137.55 million dollars in North America, contributing to a global box office total of 211.5 million dollars through Sunday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” directed by Jeff Fowler, serves as a follow-up to the successful 2022 film “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” The storyline follows Team Sonic as they engage in a challenging quest to forge an unexpected alliance in order to thwart Shadow, a mysterious antagonist, and safeguard the planet.

In close competition, Disney’s photorealistic CGI-animated feature “Mufasa: The Lion King” secured the second spot with 37.1 million dollars during its second weekend. The film has

recorded 113.5 million dollars in North American earnings and has achieved a worldwide gross of 328 million dollars.

Completing the top three, Focus Features’ horror film “Nosferatu” made a notable entry with a weekend debut of 21.15 million dollars, marking a strong opening performance.