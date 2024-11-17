Sri Lanka’s New Cabinet Set for Swearing-In Ceremony on Monday.



Colombo: The swearing-in ceremony for Sri Lanka’s new cabinet is scheduled to take place on Monday, as announced by the President’s Media Division (PMD) on Sunday. The ceremony will see cabinet ministers and deputy ministers taking their oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

According to Namibia Press Agency, President Dissanayake is expected to name a 23-member cabinet. This follows the recent parliamentary election held on November 14, where the National People’s Power (NPP), led by President Dissanayake, secured 159 out of 225 seats. The formation of the new cabinet marks a significant step in the NPP’s governance following their substantial electoral victory.