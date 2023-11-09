Stakeholders pledge support to poultry farmers in Southwest

Some stakeholders in the poultry industry on Thursday expressed determination to support farmers in the Southwest geo-political zone with modern equipment.

The stakeholders, who spoke at a three- day Nigeria Poultry Show in Abeokuta, said poultry farmers needed support to succeed from both government and private sector.

Mr Femi Adelayo, the Director of Technology and Sales, Facco Walto West Africa Poultry Equipment company, said that the use of well-built poultry equipment was cost effective because of its quality.

“We want to ensure Nigerian farmers have the best quality available in the market in the best affordable price; all this ultimately is for Nigeria to be able to feed itself and to grow in food production.

“Faaco has been in Nigeria for over 40 years; it is one of the leading brand for poultry equipment in Nigeria.

“Primarily, what we do is that we add value to the farmers by providing quality equipment that last many years.

“We constantly continue to work on improving the quality of our products and find solution for farmers to be able to afford quality poultry equipment.’’

He said that the organisation was also into training and education of farmers on modern farm technologies.

“We collaborate with the other players in the industry; we ensure that we improve the quality of services and find solutions that are best for the farmers

“If you have a well-built farm even if things are not going well for sometimes but the equipment will still stand the test of time, unlike low quality equipment which will get spoilt easily if is not used for a while,” he said.

Mr Omotade Okeegbe, the Commercial Director for ADM Animal Nutrition Business, said that having a shared value would help to address some of the problems in the poultry industry.

“Our expertise is to provide support to farmers to come up with best Feed solution that will work for them, supporting feed millers in providing the right kind of feed for animal within the market, and our desire is to see the industry grow.

“In the NPS, we are looking at the frame work on how to really begin to resuscitate and re-energies the poultry Industry.’’

He expressed optimism that the event would present an opportunity not just for advertisement but for stakeholders to brainstorm the way forward in the poultry industry.

“We expect farmers to be part of the event, learn and also find out how we can be of more services and support to the industry which is what we are here for,” Okeegbe said.

The Chairman of the event, Dr Olalekan Odunsi, said 113 exhibitors from various poultry value chain industry were in attendance as against the 80 exhibitors that participated in 2022.

“This year’s event had shown that our expectations would be met, looking at the participation of different agricultural stakeholders from different countries and Nigeria.

“Also, the presence of government officials from the six southwest geo-political zone is a good sign that the poultry industry will in no time met all of its demands,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the participants included the New Hope Agriculture Technology Nigeria Ltd., Top Feed, AmoBying Nigeria Ltd., DSL Pharma, and Retech Farm.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria