Supply chain constraints provide local capacity opportunity: IIpumbu

Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia IIpumbu, has said supply chain constraints present Namibia with an opportunity to boost its local capacity and self-reliance given the price escalations and product shortages.

IIpumbu made these remarks recently at the launch of a baked bean in tomato sauce product by African Deli, an entirely Namibian-owned manufacturing company that specialises in ready-to-eat processed foods.

The new product joins African Deli’s ‘heat and eat’ product line.

The minister stated that this is a positive step for the country in terms of food security and promoting local business initiatives and domestic investments, which may lead to business integration and exports.

She said the initiative is consistent with her ministry’s Buy Local, Grow Namibia campaign, which aims to increase local consumption of goods and services such as those produced by African Deli.

‘The campaign will raise awareness about the importance of purchasing our proudly manufactured goods and services, as well as educate consumers about the economic and social benefits that local businesses bring to a community,” Iipumbu said.

She added that from a policy and legislative standpoint, the government is committed to supporting enterprise growth and sustainability, ultimately reducing unemployment and poverty. The ministry is also pleased that the company employs approximately 70 people, with the hope that with further expansion, more jobs will be created, Iipumbu noted.

“Achieving our industrialisation will require major interventions in both the public and private spheres for increased productivity locally, while ensuring that there are concessions which may help in driving opportunities towards enterprise development,” she said.

She further added that Namibia has significant human and natural resources that can be used to accelerate industrialisation and structural economic transformation through value addition strategies in all sectors, but especially agriculture and agro-processing, fish processing, mining and mineral beneficiation.

“We must also strive to develop value chains based on raw materials available in Namibia. We need to connect raw material producers with those who can further process such materials,” the minister concluded.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency