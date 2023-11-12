Suspect escapes from Onandjokwe Hospital

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshana Region are requesting the public's assistance in tracing a suspect, Immanuel Ndaoya known as Cabana, who escaped from the Onandjokwe Hospital at Ondangwa, in the early hours of Sunday. NamPol Community Affairs Inspector Thomas Aiyambo on Sunday said Ndaoya is wanted in an alleged housebreaking case at Ondangwa with CR97. The suspect was seriously injured by corrugated iron sheets during the housebreaking incident at Omwandi on Saturday, where they cut the roof to gain entry into the shop, he said. 'He was then arrested at Onandjokwe where he went for medical treatment and was admitted. However, he escaped in the early hours of Sunday from the hospital.' Aiyambo indicated that the suspect is a habitual criminal in housebreakings and is suspected to be in the areas of Onesheko, Oniipa, Onambambi, Onethindi, Okaku village and Ondangwa town. He said the public should avoid capturing the suspect, as he might be dangerous and instead contact the Ondangwa police station. Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a 43-year-old man of two cellphones valued at N.dollars 9000, at Oshakati on Friday. Aiyambo said the suspect reportedly fled the scene and drove to Okahao Hospital to be treated for a stab wound inflicted on him by a co-suspect while trying to rob the items from the victim. 'The suspect allegedly sustained a stab wound on the right arm and was taken to Okahao Hospital by his co-criminals who thereafter went hiding so that the police could not connect him to the robbery case,' he said. He is currently under police guard pending his discharge from the hospital. Police investigations in both matters continue.